Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,352 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218,533. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

