Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.02. 46,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

