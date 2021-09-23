PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 8th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.65. The company had a trading volume of 196,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.