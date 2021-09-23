PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXGYF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. PAX Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.