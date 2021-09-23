Parachute Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $149,966.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.