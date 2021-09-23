PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,987,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $14,784,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $14,219,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.