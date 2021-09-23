Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 9,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLTR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion and a PE ratio of -23.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,351.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,839 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

