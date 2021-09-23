PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.92.

Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

