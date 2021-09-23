PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

PACW opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $64,644,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

