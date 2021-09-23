Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.62.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

