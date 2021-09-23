Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Gap Down to $37.49

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.49, but opened at $36.63. Pacific Premier Bancorp shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

