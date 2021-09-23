PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00038876 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.00928697 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

