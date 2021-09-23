Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OXBDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.40 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

