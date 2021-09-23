Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

