Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

