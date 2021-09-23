Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

