Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

OGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $690,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

