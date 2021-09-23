OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OSUR stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $805.78 million, a PE ratio of 159.86 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

