OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $805.78 million, a PE ratio of 159.86 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

