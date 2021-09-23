Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

