Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,472.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

