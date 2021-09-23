ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.76

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 91781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

