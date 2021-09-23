Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Up 6.5%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.25 and last traded at $96.00. 5,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 274,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OAS. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

