O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SACH opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

