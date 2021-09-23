O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHTC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHTC opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

