O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 411.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

