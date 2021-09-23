O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $223.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

