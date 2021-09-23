Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 148.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,307,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

