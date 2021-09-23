NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NRG Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

