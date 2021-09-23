Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

