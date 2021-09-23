Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.74. 86,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,920. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

