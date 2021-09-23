NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.20.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.