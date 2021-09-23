Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €6.20 ($7.29) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.