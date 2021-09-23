Nord Finance Trading 20.6% Lower This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $5.39 million and $649,082.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00005018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00114355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00166098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.19 or 0.99897067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.34 or 0.06990344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.34 or 0.00782835 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

