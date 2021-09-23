Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 3.7%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 1,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Separately, CLSA raised Nihon M&A Center from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34.

Nihon M&A Center Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.