Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Insider Andrew Milne Buys 4,366 Shares of Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) insider Andrew Milne purchased 4,366 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Shares of NICL opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £496.63 million and a PE ratio of 48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. Nichols plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,421.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

