NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Down 2.3%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of research firms have commented on NDRBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

