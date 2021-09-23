NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

HSY traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $173.84. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,933. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

