NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFI. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital cut their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.80.

Get NFI Group alerts:

TSE NFI opened at C$23.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.98. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.09%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.