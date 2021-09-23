Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sean Compton Sells 1,049 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXST opened at $152.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

