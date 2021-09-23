NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 114,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,568. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

