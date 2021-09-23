NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 38 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $649.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,132. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.