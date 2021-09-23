New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.