New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $50,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

