New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGD opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $762.55 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

