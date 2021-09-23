Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

