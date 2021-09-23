Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 24.9% in August

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

