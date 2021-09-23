NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $125,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NetEase by 1,648.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NetEase by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 506.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.