Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.14.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $127.80 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average of $164.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $229,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

