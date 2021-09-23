Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report sales of $83.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.23 million and the highest is $85.88 million. Navigator reported sales of $66.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $314.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,795. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $460.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 261.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

